Steve Baker Appointed Brexit Minister

Steve Baker, the Brexit true believer who leads the European Research Group of Leave MPs, has been appointed a minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union. Before his appointment this afternoon Baker proposed a “clean exit” which is the “softest” possible in terms of minimising disruption, but a real Brexit controlling laws, money, borders and trade. Outside of the ECJ, single market and customs union.

“The language of “hard” vs “soft” Brexit is so misleading. We need a good, clean exit which minimises disruption and maximises opportunity.  In other words, we need the “softest” exit consistent with actually leaving and controlling laws, money, borders and trade and that means delivering on the whitepaper so the Department for International Trade can get on with improving UK and global trade.”

As Adam Boulton said on Sky this afternoon, Baker’s appointment can be read as a gesture that Brexit really will mean Brexit, or as a way of taking the shop steward for backbench Leave MPs out of the game. Or both. Nonetheless, Leavers will take heart…

Tags: ,
People:
June 13, 2017 at 4:38 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Just 22% Still Support Remain Just 22% Still Support Remain
McDonnell Denies Being Marxist McDonnell Denies Being Marxist
Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster Tories Fundraising on Brussels Bluster
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit Public Still Not Sure What Labour and Lib Dems Believe on Brexit
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud