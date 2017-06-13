++ RESHUFFLE LATEST ++

Department for Exiting the European Union

Steve Baker MP

Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon

Rt Hon Mark Field MP

Department for Communities and Local Government

Alok Sharma MP

Ministry of Defence

Mark Lancaster TD MP

(Joint) Department for International Development & Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP

The following have been confirmed as Ministers of State:

(Joint) Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy & Department for Education

Jo Johnson MP

Department for Education

Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP

Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs

George Eustice MP

Department of Health

Philip Dunne MP

Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP

Home Office

Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP

Baroness Williams of Trafford

Department for Culture Media and Sport

Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP

Department for International Trade

Rt Hon Greg Hands MP (and also Minister for London)

Lord Price CVO

Department for Transport

Rt Hon John Hayes CBE MP

(Joint) Department for International Development & Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Rory Stewart OBE MP

Department for International Development

Rt Hon Lord Bates

Department for Work and Pensions

Damian Hinds MP

Penny Mordaunt MP

Ministry of Defence

Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Deputy Leader of the House of Lords)

And in addition

Julian Smith MP has been appointed Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip)

Rt Hon Mel Stride MP (already confirmed as Financial Secretary to the Treasury) has also been appointed Paymaster General

Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG has left the government