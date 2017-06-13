++ RESHUFFLE LATEST ++

Department for Exiting the European Union
Steve Baker MP
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon
Rt Hon Mark Field MP
Department for Communities and Local Government
Alok Sharma MP
Ministry of Defence
Mark Lancaster TD MP
(Joint) Department for International Development & Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP
The following have been confirmed as Ministers of State:
(Joint) Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy & Department for Education
Jo Johnson MP
Department for Education
Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP
Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs
George Eustice MP
Department of Health
Philip Dunne MP
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP
Home Office
Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
Baroness Williams of Trafford
Department for Culture Media and Sport
Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP
Department for International Trade
Rt Hon Greg Hands MP (and also Minister for London)
Lord Price CVO
Department for Transport
Rt Hon John Hayes CBE MP
(Joint) Department for International Development & Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Rory Stewart OBE MP
Department for International Development
Rt Hon Lord Bates
Department for Work and Pensions
Damian Hinds MP
Penny Mordaunt MP
Ministry of Defence
Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Deputy Leader of the House of Lords)
And in addition
Julian Smith MP has been appointed Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip)
Rt Hon Mel Stride MP (already confirmed as Financial Secretary to the Treasury) has also been appointed Paymaster General
Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG has left the government