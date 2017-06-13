++ RESHUFFLE LATEST ++

Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon
Rt Hon Mark Field MP

Department for Communities and Local Government
Alok Sharma MP

Ministry of Defence
Mark Lancaster TD MP

(Joint) Department for International Development & Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP

The following have been confirmed as Ministers of State:

(Joint) Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy & Department for Education
Jo Johnson MP

Department for Education
Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP

Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs
George Eustice MP

Department of Health
Philip Dunne MP

Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP

Home Office
Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
Baroness Williams of Trafford

Department for Culture Media and Sport
Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP

Department for International Trade
Rt Hon Greg Hands MP (and also Minister for London)
Lord Price CVO

Department for Transport
Rt Hon John Hayes CBE MP

(Joint) Department for International Development & Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Rory Stewart OBE MP

Department for International Development
Rt Hon Lord Bates

Department for Work and Pensions
Damian Hinds MP
Penny Mordaunt MP

Ministry of Defence
Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Deputy Leader of the House of Lords)

And in addition
Julian Smith MP has been appointed Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip)
Rt Hon Mel Stride MP (already confirmed as Financial Secretary to the Treasury) has also been appointed Paymaster General
Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG has left the government

Quote of the Day

Theresa May tells Bercow:

“Mr Speaker-elect, can I congratulate you on your re-election. At least someone got a landslide.”

