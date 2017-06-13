Ministers Reassure MPs Brexit Policy Hasn’t Changed

Guido hears the Brexit caucus of Tory MPs met with the remaining DexEU minister Robin Walker and DIT ministers Greg Hands and Mark Garnier this morning to have their concerns allayed. MPs were reassured by the ministers that, contrary to reports, the government will not pursue a weakening of Brexit policy. They were told that government policy has not changed and that the UK will have control of trade policy. i.e. No wavering, we are leaving the single market and customs union. Steve Baker, who leads the European Research Group caucus of around 80 Leave-supporting MPs, says it was a “hugely encouraging and constructive meeting”. Ministers will need to keep their word, the 80 MPs in Baker’s group alone far outweigh Ruth Davidson’s handful of Scots…

The broadsheet Remain media and broadcasters are persisting with the misleading language of “soft Brexit” and “hard Brexit”. Those arguing for a “soft Brexit” need to be honest about what they mean. Do they want to stay in the ECJ, stay in the single market, not take back control of immigration and not have the right to strike trade deals with the rest of the world? If so, that is not Brexit, it is not what the country voted for on June 23. Remainers arguing for this, and broadcasters indulging them by using their terminology, are laying the ground to overturn the referendum result…

