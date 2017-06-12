Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic

When other elements of the right-leaning media were enthusiastic about the May regime, Guido was always sceptical:

  1. May Attacks Libertarian Right
  2. May’s Five U-Turns in Three Months
  3. May: Hiking NI Taxes is Fair and Progressive
  4. May’s SpAds Trying to Escape
  5. May Pretending She Backed Brexit
  6. Tax Burden to Hit Highest Level Since 1969 Under May
  7. Voters Already Tired of May’s Coalition of Cliches
  8. Gogglebox Focus Group’s Damning May Verdict
  9. Peter Oborne on “Empty Politician” Theresa May
  10. May Manifesto Rejects Free Markets and Individualism
  11. Weak and Wobbly May U-Turns and Exaggerates “Fake Claims”
  12. May Also Misleading on “Dementia Tax” Origin
  13. Mayism: Job Losses, Higher Inflation, Living Beyond Our Means
  14. May’s Energy Price Controls Savaged By Experts and Her Own Cabinet
  15. Quentin Letts Calls May a “Glumbucket”
  16. Article Pulled By Telegraph After May Pressure

The last article in particular has stood the test of time – it was pulled from The Telegraph and reprinted in the middle of the Tory leadership battle by Guido with the author Jonathan Foreman’s permission – resulting in hot calls from Team May and a certain coldness thereafter. Don’t say we didn’t try to warn you…

June 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm



