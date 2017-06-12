Told You So: 16 Times Guido Was May-Sceptic

When other elements of the right-leaning media were enthusiastic about the May regime, Guido was always sceptical:
- May Attacks Libertarian Right
- May’s Five U-Turns in Three Months
- May: Hiking NI Taxes is Fair and Progressive
- May’s SpAds Trying to Escape
- May Pretending She Backed Brexit
- Tax Burden to Hit Highest Level Since 1969 Under May
- Voters Already Tired of May’s Coalition of Cliches
- Gogglebox Focus Group’s Damning May Verdict
- Peter Oborne on “Empty Politician” Theresa May
- May Manifesto Rejects Free Markets and Individualism
- Weak and Wobbly May U-Turns and Exaggerates “Fake Claims”
- May Also Misleading on “Dementia Tax” Origin
- Mayism: Job Losses, Higher Inflation, Living Beyond Our Means
- May’s Energy Price Controls Savaged By Experts and Her Own Cabinet
- Quentin Letts Calls May a “Glumbucket”
- Article Pulled By Telegraph After May Pressure
The last article in particular has stood the test of time – it was pulled from The Telegraph and reprinted in the middle of the Tory leadership battle by Guido with the author Jonathan Foreman’s permission – resulting in hot calls from Team May and a certain coldness thereafter. Don’t say we didn’t try to warn you…