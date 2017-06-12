Queen’s Speech Day of Chaos

Strong and stable latest: the government has spent the day having a news management nightmare descending into a convoluted row with the Lobby about the Queen’s Speech and goats. Kid you not…

11am: Number 10 spokesman refuses to confirm the Queen’s Speech will go ahead on Monday as planned.

Number 10 spokesman refuses to confirm the Queen’s Speech will go ahead on Monday as planned. 12:30pm: BBC and Sky report the Queen’s Speech will be delayed due to lack of agreement with DUP.

BBC and Sky report the Queen’s Speech will be delayed due to lack of agreement with DUP. 1pm: Newsnight’s Nick Watt tweets: “I understand Queen’s speech delayed because it has to be written on goat’s skin. That takes a week“.

Newsnight’s Nick Watt tweets: “I understand Queen’s speech delayed because it has to be written on goat’s skin. That takes a week“. 1pm – 3pm: Lobby hacks follow up and GoatGate goes viral.

Lobby hacks follow up and GoatGate goes viral. 3:30pm: GoatGate reverse ferret. Turns out the Queen’s Speech isn’t written on goat’s skin and there is no goat involved. Laura Kuenssberg slaps down her BBC colleague: “ speech is written onto vellum AFTER it’s delivered, apparently, so not sure it quite explains holdup“.

GoatGate reverse ferret. speech is written onto vellum AFTER it’s delivered, apparently, so not sure it quite explains holdup“. 3:40pm: Downing Street insists the Queen’s Speech could go ahead on Monday as planned.

Downing Street insists the Queen’s Speech could go ahead on Monday as planned. 4pm: Damian Green then concedes it “could” be delayed due to DUP negotiations.

Chaos, you might say…