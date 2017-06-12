New Rule Bleeds Telegraph Hacks For Every Penny

Telegraph hacks are spitting feathers after a new rule saw them charged to come into work. Previously if staff forgot their security pass they would be signed in at the desk and let into the office. Not any more. Hacks who leave their pass at home now have to pay a £5 toll to get past security. The decision has caused employees to go berserk – it is the petty penny-pinching policies like this that has sent them over the edge. MediaGuido’s newsroom mole says deputy editor Rob Winnett was one of the first to be stung. An imaginative way to balance the books and crush staff morale at the same time…