Labour Unity Over: Chaos Over Single Market

It took three days for Labour’s unity to crack. Yesterday John McDonnell told Peston Britain would be leaving the single market. Blairites have responded by labelling Corbyn and McDonnell “Brextremists“:

Now the Shadow Cabinet has split too. Asked this morning if Labour would “definitely” leave the single market, Remainer Corbynista Barry Gardiner directly contradicted McDonnell:

“No, what we’ve said is it’s an open question as to what we can get… [Theresa May] has taken off the table membership of the single market. We’ve said let’s look at that and see if it can be reformed.”

And what of Chuka Umunna? On Friday he grovelled and made clear he wanted to serve in Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet. Chuka is an arch-Remainer who insists we must stay in the single market. How can he possibly serve under a leader who supports leaving?

UPDATE: Barry Gardiner has now told the Daily Politics he supports leaving the single market, completely contradicting what he said a few hours ago. Oh dear…

June 12, 2017



Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

