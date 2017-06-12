“I’ll Serve As Long As You Want Me” Humble May Tells ’22

“I got us into this mess, I’m going to get us out,” Theresa May told the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers tonight. In a performance described to Guido by MPs as “impressive” and “humble“, the PM showed contrition, repeatedly saying sorry for her election campaign and specifically apologising for the dementia tax.

She told colleagues “I’ll serve as long as you want me”, one MP present says, and she explained to the room that she had stuffed envelopes for the party since she was 12 years-old. May assured the room the DUP’s less palatable views would not affect policy, though conceded somewhat worryingly that she will listen to voices across the party on Brexit. (The Spectator reports Ruth Davidson, Amber Rudd and Philip Hammond met this afternoon to discuss how to stop Boris and achieve a softer Brexit.)

The PM’s very popular new chief of staff Gavin Barwell, who lost his seat, was warmly received. Afterwards MPs were positive, Boris described the “percussive noises of support” and Gove gave the thumbs up. MPs were always likely to back May tonight, she has time, the is no appetite for a challenge for a while yet…

Tags: ,
People:
June 12, 2017 at 6:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

May tells the 1922 committee of Tory MPs:

“I got us into this mess, I’m going to get us out.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour
May on “Naked” Corbyn May on “Naked” Corbyn
Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court
Tory Placards Compare and Contrast Tory Placards Compare and Contrast
Corbyn Attended Terror Conference Corbyn Attended Terror Conference
Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews