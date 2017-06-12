“I’ll Serve As Long As You Want Me” Humble May Tells ’22

“I got us into this mess, I’m going to get us out,” Theresa May told the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers tonight. In a performance described to Guido by MPs as “impressive” and “humble“, the PM showed contrition, repeatedly saying sorry for her election campaign and specifically apologising for the dementia tax.

She told colleagues “I’ll serve as long as you want me”, one MP present says, and she explained to the room that she had stuffed envelopes for the party since she was 12 years-old. May assured the room the DUP’s less palatable views would not affect policy, though conceded somewhat worryingly that she will listen to voices across the party on Brexit. (The Spectator reports Ruth Davidson, Amber Rudd and Philip Hammond met this afternoon to discuss how to stop Boris and achieve a softer Brexit.)

The PM’s very popular new chief of staff Gavin Barwell, who lost his seat, was warmly received. Afterwards MPs were positive, Boris described the “percussive noises of support” and Gove gave the thumbs up. MPs were always likely to back May tonight, she has time, the is no appetite for a challenge for a while yet…