Davis: We Are Leaving Single Market

On election night David Davis had a bit of a wobble and conceded that single market membership might be back on the table thanks to the dire Tory result. These words infuriated Leave Tories and were immediately seized upon by gleeful Remainers. Today Davis has clarified that Britain will still be leaving the single market, and that we will “not be going down the Norway route”.

Today’s Times splash excitedly claims May will now pursue “soft Brexit“. The policy remains to leave the single market. Not soft Brexit, just Brexit…