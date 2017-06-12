Clive Lewis: Chris Leslie is a “Sad, Lonely, Bitter Man”

Wait, did Clive Lewis just sum up the feelings of the majority of the Labour Party? I think he just did, you know. #Unity pic.twitter.com/YK23BpZvu5 — EL4C (@EL4JC) June 12, 2017

Clive Lewis has some front. First he quit Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet, then he spent months telling Labour MPs how he should replace Jez, then he formed a nascent leadership team with humble-pie-eating turncoat lefty journalists Owen Jones, Paul Mason, Abi Wilkinson and Ellie Mae O’Hagan. Now Lewis has the nerve to pretend he supported Corbyn all along and lecture Chris Leslie about “disloyalty“, popping up on the radio to call him a “sad, lonely, bitter man”. What a guy…