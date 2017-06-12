BBC’s Simon McCoy Laughs at Robo-Mak

Tory MP Alan Mak did his best Theresa May impression on the BBC earlier, causing an exasperated Simon McCoy to laugh out loud. Ambitious Alan’s appearance has had colleagues joking about a leadership bid. Mak Britain Great Again? 

Quote of the Day

May tells the 1922 committee of Tory MPs:

“I got us into this mess, I’m going to get us out.”

