++ RESHUFFLE LIVE ++

Philip Hammond: Chancellor of the Exchequer

Amber Rudd: Secretary of State for the Home Department

Boris Johnson: Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

David Davis: Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union

Michael Fallon: Secretary of State for Defence

Damian Green: First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office

Greg Clark: Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

David Gauke: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Liz Truss: Chief Secretary to the Treasury, attending Cabinet

Liam Fox: Secretary of State for International Trade

Justine Greening: Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities

Sajid Javid: Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government

David Lidington: Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Alun Cairns: Secretary of State for Wales

Jeremy Hunt: Secretary of State for Health

Gavin Williamson: Chief Whip

Chris Grayling: Secretary of State for Transport

Tags: ,
June 11, 2017 at 3:46 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Curtice provides some context:

“Labour has lost this election as badly as Gordon Brown did in 2010.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour
May on “Naked” Corbyn May on “Naked” Corbyn
Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court
Tory Placards Compare and Contrast Tory Placards Compare and Contrast
Corbyn Attended Terror Conference Corbyn Attended Terror Conference
Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign