McDonnell: We Have to Leave Single Market

#Brexit means leaving the single market but @UKLabour will put jobs first says @johnmcdonnellMP. #JobsFirstBreakfast #Peston pic.twitter.com/9mveiOZhPe
John McDonnell makes clear Labour will take Britain out of the single market as remaining in would not honour the referendum result. He is of course correct. Important message for those Remainers who are trying to use the election to overturn the referendum result, despite 580+ MPs being elected on pro-Brexit manifestos…