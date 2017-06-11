Labour Repeatedly Tried to Do Deals With the DUP

Labour have boarded the outrage bus over the Tories doing a deal with the “bigots and terrorist-sympathisers” in the DUP. They have some nerve…

In 2010 Labour tried to do a deal with the DUP. Gordon Brown wrote a letter to the DUP leader trying to buy his support. The then Northern Ireland Secretary Shawn Woodward worked on an “economic package” to secure DUP support. This morning Alastair Campbell said a deal with the DUP could undermine the peace process. On May 7, 2010, Campbell sat in a meeting where a Labour-DUP deal was proposed. Glorious hypocrisy from Bad Al…

Ed Miliband last night blasted the Tory-DUP deal as a “coalition of chaos”. Yvette Cooper this morning says it is “troubling“. Owen Jones says: “If Labour had ever done a deal with the DUP I would have been out there protesting it”. According to the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr, Miliband’s Labour also tried to do a deal with the DUP in 2015:

Don’t buy the rank hypocrisy of Labour’s faux outrage this morning…

H/T @wallaceme

UPDATE: Caroline Flint slaps down Yvette Cooper over her hypocrisy:

June 11, 2017 at 10:55 am



John Curtice provides some context:

“Labour has lost this election as badly as Gordon Brown did in 2010.”

