As slippery Chuka grovels for a place in Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet and Yvette cancels her leadership bid, it is left to Chris Leslie to give some truth bullets to Labour hipsters. He says this is not some “famous victory“, with a better leader Labour would have won and that the result was “not good enough“. A helpful reminder to Twitter Corbynistas that the Tories are in charge and they aren’t getting any of that free stuff…