2 in 3 Tory Members Say May Should Go

ConservativeHome’s poll of Tory members shows the anger across the party – 2 in 3 members surveyed said May should resign. Wiser heads are appealing for calm. If May were to go immediately, replaced by a new leader and a likely second election this year, there is a chance Corbyn could become PM. As things stand, however bad the result, Labour still lost and the Tories are still the government. There is a lot of anger around but it is a case of ‘careful what you wish for’…

Tory MPs and ministers want blood and May’s chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill are in the firing line. Expect some sort of behind the scenes Downing Street adviser reshuffle but also remember just how much May depends on Nick and Fi. Also expect a return to Cabinet government. Last night’s hurried announcement of Boris, Hammond, Rudd, Fallon and Davis staying in place shows where the power now lies. Angry Tories should not forget what the Corbynista hipsters don’t seem to understand: Labour still lost, May is still PM, the Tories are still in charge and things could be a lot, lot worse…

Tags: , ,
People:
June 10, 2017 at 11:02 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Curtice provides some context:

“Labour has lost this election as badly as Gordon Brown did in 2010.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Every MP Who Lost Their Seat Every MP Who Lost Their Seat
Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts” Caitlin Moran Calls Her Readers “C*nts”
LibDems Call Like An Egyptian LibDems Call Like An Egyptian
Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour
May on “Naked” Corbyn May on “Naked” Corbyn
Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court
Tory Placards Compare and Contrast Tory Placards Compare and Contrast
Corbyn Attended Terror Conference Corbyn Attended Terror Conference
Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign