2 in 3 Tory Members Say May Should Go

ConservativeHome’s poll of Tory members shows the anger across the party – 2 in 3 members surveyed said May should resign. Wiser heads are appealing for calm. If May were to go immediately, replaced by a new leader and a likely second election this year, there is a chance Corbyn could become PM. As things stand, however bad the result, Labour still lost and the Tories are still the government. There is a lot of anger around but it is a case of ‘careful what you wish for’…

Tory MPs and ministers want blood and May’s chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill are in the firing line. Expect some sort of behind the scenes Downing Street adviser reshuffle but also remember just how much May depends on Nick and Fi. Also expect a return to Cabinet government. Last night’s hurried announcement of Boris, Hammond, Rudd, Fallon and Davis staying in place shows where the power now lies. Angry Tories should not forget what the Corbynista hipsters don’t seem to understand: Labour still lost, May is still PM, the Tories are still in charge and things could be a lot, lot worse…