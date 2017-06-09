May in Denial: Delivers Tone-Deaf Victory Speech With No Mention of Dire Result

Theresa May vows to form government that will lead Britain forward and “guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks” pic.twitter.com/jKcmicU5gi
— Sky News (@SkyNews) 9 June 2017
That is not going to go down well.
John Curtice provides some context:
“Labour has lost this election as badly as Gordon Brown did in 2010.”