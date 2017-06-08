Hammer and Sickle Posters in Primary School Polling Station Window

Spotted in Stoke Newington at the Tyssen Community Primary School polling station, posters in the windows featuring hammers and sickles clearly drawn by children. The posters are accompanied by the message:

“We can’t you which way to vote, but the kids aren’t happy. They want CHANGE! Vote with your heart, not by what the papers tell you.”

It’s against the rules to display partisan material in a polling station and the police were called to the scene. The presiding officer got the school site manager to agree to cover up the posters.

Amy Gray, the Tory candidate for Hackney said:

“It looks like some of Hackney’s teachers need a history lesson: communism was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions and should be deplored, not celebrated.”

Getting kids to draw hammers and sickles for election day posters? London primary school teachers giving their children some very sinister history lessons…