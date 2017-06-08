Dog Whistle Labour Messages Sent to Muslim Voters

Muslim voters in Walsall South have received dog whistle messages urging them to vote Labour today because “other minorities have a greater say in the country than we do”. No prizes for guessing who the author means by “other minorities”…

Another message urges recipients to “please forward to all your Muslim contacts” across the country, warning that “the Tories are whipping up hate and Islamophobia like UKIP… Please ensure everyone votes in your house”.

A third message, purportedly from two Labour councillors in Walsall, says Theresa May’s policies “will mercilessly target our communities, our places of worship and all areas of our lives”. Worrying stuff…

June 8, 2017 at 12:54 pm


Quote of the Day

Ed Vaizey tells Sky:

“We know who Corbyn wants to have a beer with, Hamas and Hezbollah.”

