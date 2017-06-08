BBC Presenter Breaks Impartiality Rules on Polling Day

A BBC presenter has broken impartiality guidelines by bashing The Sun, the Daily Mail and the Express on election day.

Shaun Keaveny, who presents the breakfast show on Radio 6 Music, said he had “much respect” for someone who had tweeted a picture of multiple copies of the newspapers that they had bought to burn.

Keaveny then tweeted: “The age-old advice never fails. Do NOT EVER stare directly into the Sun. Or the Mail or Express for that matter.”

The BBC’s official guidelines state that it is not “appropriate for [BBC presenters] to present or write personal view programmes and content…on ‘controversial subjects’ in any area.”

Guido thinks Keaveny’s Twitter bio sums him up rather well: “A parasitic tick in the ear of the BBC”.

Every BBC presenter is impartial…some are just more impartial than others, right?

June 8, 2017 at 5:42 pm



Paul Mason tells Emma Barnett he is furious that a BBC journalist could editorialise. Yes, Paul Mason.

“You repeatedly editorialised in a way no trained BBC journalist would, dropping in your own views / unsubstantiated claims.”

