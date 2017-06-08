100 Times Jeremy Corbyn Sided With Terrorists

- Invited two IRA members to parliament two weeks after the Brighton bombing.
- Attended Bloody Sunday commemoration with bomber Brendan McKenna.
- Attended meeting with Provisional IRA member Raymond McCartney.
- Hosted IRA linked Mitchell McLaughlin in parliament.
- Spoke alongside IRA terrorist Martina Anderson.
- Attended Sinn Fein dinner with IRA bomber Gerry Kelly.
- Chaired Irish republican event with IRA bomber Brendan MacFarlane.
- Attended Bobby Sands commemoration honouring IRA terrorists.
- Stood in minute’s silence for IRA gunmen shot dead by the SAS.
- Refused to condemn the IRA in Sky News interview.
- Refused to condemn the IRA on Question Time.
- Refused to condemn IRA violence in BBC radio interview.
- Signed EDM after IRA Poppy massacre massacre blaming Britain for the deaths.
- Arrested while protesting in support of Brighton bomber’s co-defendants.
- Lobbied government to improve visiting conditions for IRA killers.
- Attended Irish republican event calling for armed conflict against Britain.
- Hired suspected IRA man Ronan Bennett as a parliamentary assistant.
- Hired another aide closely linked to several convicted IRA terrorists.
- Heavily involved with IRA sympathising newspaper London Labour Briefing.
- Put up £20,000 bail money for IRA terror suspect Roisin McAliskey.
- Didn’t support IRA ceasefire.
- Said Hamas and Hezbollah are his “friends“.
- Called for Hamas to be removed from terror banned list.
- Called Hamas “serious and hard-working“.
- Attended wreath-laying at grave of Munich massacre terrorist.
- Attended conference with Hamas and PFLP.
- Photographed smiling with Hezbollah flag.
- Attended rally with Hezbollah and Al-Muhajiroun.
- Repeatedly shared platforms with PFLP plane hijacker.
- Hired aide who praised Hamas’ “spirit of resistance“.
- Accepted £20,000 for state TV channel of terror-sponsoring Iranian regime.
- Opposed banning Britons from travelling to Syria to fight for ISIS.
- Defended rights of fighters returning from Syria.
- Said ISIS supporters should not be prosecuted.
- Compared fighters returning from Syria to Nelson Mandela.
- Said the death of Osama Bin Laden was a “tragedy“.
- Wouldn’t sanction drone strike to kill ISIS leader.
- Voted to allow ISIS fighters to return from Syria.
- Opposed shoot to kill.
- Attended event organised by terrorist sympathising IHRC.
- Signed letter defending Lockerbie bombing suspects.
- Wrote letter in support of conman accused of fundraising for ISIS.
- Spoke of “friendship” with Mo Kozbar, who called for destruction of Israel.
- Attended event with Abdullah Djaballah, who called for holy war against UK.
- Called drone strikes against terrorists “obscene”.
- Boasted about “opposing anti-terror legislation”.
- Said laws banning jihadis from returning to Britain are “strange”.
- Accepted £5,000 donation from terror supporter Ted Honderich.
- Accepted £2,800 trip to Gaza from banned Islamist organisation Interpal.
- Called Ibrahim Hewitt, extremist and chair of Interpal, a “very good friend”.
- Accepted two more trips from the pro-Hamas group PRC.
- Speaker at conference hosted by pro-Hamas group MEMO.
- Met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh several times.
- Hosted meeting with Mousa Abu Maria of banned group Islamic Jihad.
- Patron of Palestine Solidarity Campaign – marches attended by Hezbollah.
- Compared Israel to ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah and al-Qaeda.
- Said we should not make “value judgements” about Britons who fight for ISIS.
- Received endorsement from Hamas.
- Attended event with Islamic extremist Suliman Gani.
- Chaired Stop the War, who praised “internationalism and solidarity” of ISIS.
- Praised Raed Salah, who was jailed for inciting violence in Israel.
- Signed letter defending jihadist advocacy group Cage.
- Met Dyab Jahjah, who praised the killing of British soldiers.
- Shared platform with representative of extremist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.
- Compared ISIS to US military in interview on Russia Today.
- Opposed proscription of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
- Attended conference which called on Iraqis to kill British soldiers.
- Attended Al-Quds Day demonstration in support of destruction of Israel.
- Supported Hamas and ISIS-linked Viva Palestina group.
- Attended protest with Islamic extremist Moazzam Begg.
- Made the “case for Iran” at event hosted by Khomeinist group.
- Photographed smiling with Azzam Tamimi, who backed suicide bombings.
- Photographed with Abdel Atwan, who sympathised with attacks on US troops.
- Said Hamas should “have tea with the Queen”.
- Attended ‘Meet the Resistance’ event with Hezbollah MP Hussein El Haj.
- Attended event with Haifa Zangana, who praised Palestinian “mujahideen”.
- Defended the infamous anti-Semitic Hamas supporter Stephen Sizer.
- Attended event with pro-Hamas and Hezbollah group Naturei Karta.
- Backed Holocaust denying anti-Zionist extremist Paul Eisen.
- Photographed with Abdul Raoof Al Shayeb, later jailed for terror offences.
- Mocked “anti-terror hysteria” while opposing powers for security services.
- Named on speakers list for conference with Hamas sympathiser Ismail Patel.
- Criticised drone strike that killed Jihadi John.
- Said the 7/7 bombers had been denied “hope and opportunity”.
- Said 9/11 was “manipulated” to make it look like bin Laden was responsible.
- Failed to unequivocally condemn the 9/11 attacks.
- Called Columbian terror group M-19 “comrades”.
- Blamed beheading of Alan Henning on Britain.
- Gave speech in support of Gaddafi regime.
- Signed EDM spinning for Slobodan Milosevic.
- Blamed Tunisia terror attack on “austerity”.
- Voted against banning support for the IRA.
- Voted against the Prevention of Terrorism Act three times during the Troubles.
- Voted against emergency counter-terror laws after 9/11.
- Voted against stricter punishments for being a member of a terror group.
- Voted against criminalising the encouragement of terrorism.
- Voted against banning al-Qaeda.
- Voted against outlawing the glorification of terror.
- Voted against control orders.
- Voted against increased funding for the security services to combat terrorism.
Quite something when you put it all down in one place…