Owen’s Sources Dry Up

Guido knows a few right-wing journalists and some people at CCHQ, none of whom are panicking. So Owen’s now deleted tweets were not congruent with Guido’s sources. Could it be that Owen is looking for new sources?

Guido hears Owen Jones has been complaining bitterly to friends that Team Corbyn and Team McDonnell are shutting him out, not replying to his calls and not letting him interview them. He is apparently upset and baffled that this is happening…

Maybe it’s because he publicly lost faith in Jeremy being the Messiah and has been trying to talk up Clive Lewis as a future prospect? Just a thought…