Osborne: Rudd Doesn’t Support “Direction” of Tories Under May

Another helpful line from George Osborne today. He says Amber Rudd does not support the “direction” of the Tory party under Theresa May:

“The current Conservative leadership is moving further away from the social and economic liberalism that has made our country and its capital a global success story. That is the wrong direction. Their legitimate attempt to address the concerns of those who feel left behind by globalisation has ended with them stigmatising the value that immigration brings to Britain, and it has produced a misguided programme of intervention in business. Thankfully, many of the impressive candidates the Conservatives are fielding know this is a mistake. We have seen in this campaign faces of the future like Amber Rudd and Ruth Davidson, interviewed in this paper today. They have maintained a disciplined silence about their reservations concerning the direction of the party before the polls; we suspect they will make their voices more forcibly heard after the election.”

Hardly a surprise given Amber’s on the record views, which are certainly of a more liberal bent than May. Rudd is a long-time Friend of George, the pair are very close and she used to be his PPS. One to watch depending on the size of the Tory majority…