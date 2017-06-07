Diane Abbott Replacement Lyn Brown Said Corbyn “Untenable”

Corbyn has replaced Diane Abbott with Lyn Brown as a “temporary” Shadow Home Secretary. That’s the same Lyn Brown who resigned last year from the Shadow Cabinet, saying the “the situation” in the party under Corbyn “is now untenable” and that “it’s time to go to the membership”. She said:

“Following the overwhelming vote of the parliamentary Labour party, it was with a heavy heart that I concluded that we had reached a tipping point and, for the good of the party and the country, I believe that we should seek a new leader.”

Brown also once shouted “for f*cks sake, move out of my f*cking way” at a blind journalist on the Parliamentary Estate. No Corbyn loyalists left to fill even the most important roles…