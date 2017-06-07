CCHQ Nobbles Troublesome Snapper

Fellow photographers have expressed disappointment at the famous Political Pictures snapper Steve Back going native. Back is usually a real thorn in the side for the Tories, he is well-known for those long lens photos of unguarded ministers carrying papers up and down Downing Street. CCHQ wisely snapped him up as the official photographer for the Tory campaign, and have got him taking helpful soft focus shots of the PM and flattering photos of her expensively dressed aides. Suppose getting Steve on the payroll is one way of stopping him from taking those embarrassing pictures…