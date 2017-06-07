Campaign Report: Final Day!

Back Theresa May and together we can make a success of Brexit and reignite the British spirit. Vote Conservative tomorrow.

Labour will build a Britain that works for the many, not the few. Vote Labour tomorrow.

Lend your vote to the LibDems to stop a Tory majority.

Cut immigration, a more secure Britain, NHS before foreign aid, protecting British culture, modern & fair democracy. Vote UKIP; Britain together.

Tomorrow, we urge you to vote with your heart. A Green vote changes the political climate.

Only voting SNP can ensure there are voices in Westminster standing up for Scotland and against Tory cuts.

On the day before the election Labour ditch Diane Abbott due to ‘sickness’.

Guido’s runners and riders for next Labour Party leader and his 7/1 tip for the top.

Westminster voting intention: CON: 43% (-) LAB: 36% (-1) LDEM: 8% (+2) UKIP: 5% (-) GRN: 2%(-) (Opinium / 04 – 06 Jun).