Slippery Khan Weaponises Attacks to Blast May, Hours After She Defended Him

Yesterday Theresa May defended Sadiq Khan against the criticism from Donald Trump, insisting the mayor was doing a good job and that Trump was wrong to send those trolling tweets. How is Khan repaying her? This morning he is weaponising the London attacks, warning that May’s “planned Conservative spending cuts” will make it “harder to foil future terrorist attacks“. All’s fair in elections of course but this is quite the betrayal given just hours ago May was standing up for Sadiq on the international stage. This is why Labour veterans say you can’t trust Khan as far as you can throw him…