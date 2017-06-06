LibDem Phone Bank Based in Egypt

The LibDems are running a phone canvassing operation from Egypt. Phone bank calls received by London voters originate from a +20 number based in the North African country, more than 3,500 miles from Britain. Popular number tracing site Who-Called.co.uk lists dozens of complaints from voters who have also been contacted by the LibDem Egypt operation:

“LibDems rang me on this number…from flipping Egypt!” “Nine times in five days, haven’t answered any of them.” “LibDems outsourcing canvassing abroad, jokers if they think I would ever vote for them.”

Remainer Ph-arron embracing global markets…