Diane Abbott Apparently Duped by Alleged Email Prankster

is @HackneyAbbott really ill todayl? You decide. I chatted with her earlier today. GENUINE exchange. I was being Corbyn’s media advisor. pic.twitter.com/FNBGRBTWMY — EMAIL PRANKSTER. (@SINON_REBORN) 6 June 2017

Diane Abbott has apparently been duped by the same email prankster who caught out Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Barclays CEO Jes Staley. The prankster, in character as Seamus Milne, elicited concern from Diane about her role in future press coverage: “What is the situation about election night press?” Abbott also appears to have inadvertently disclosed medical information. This has not been a good election for Diane Abbott…