Corbyn Forced to Distance Himself From Al-Muhajiroun

Following Guido’s story this morning revealing Jeremy Corbyn addressed an extremist rally including hundreds of members of Al-Muhajiroun, a spokesman for the Labour leader has been forced to distance Jezza from the banned group:

“Jeremy addressed a broad-based rally in support of Palestinian rights. It was a public event and he was in no way responsible for the views of all of the thousands of attendees. Jeremy condemns al Muhajiroun in the strongest possible terms.”

A rally at which audience members chanted about gassing Jews was a “broad based rally” says Corbyn’s spokesman. Says it all…

UPDATE: Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has responded to Guido’s revelations:

“Jeremy Corbyn wants to be Prime Minister in just two days, but this latest revelation about his association with extremists shows exactly why he is unfit to lead the country. He has a long track-record of siding with people who want to damage and attack the UK and there can be no excuse for his decision to address this rally.”

June 6, 2017



Jeremy Corbyn today:

“I have not changed my mind on shoot-to-kill.”

