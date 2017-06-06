Corbyn Forced to Distance Himself From Al-Muhajiroun

Following Guido’s story this morning revealing Jeremy Corbyn addressed an extremist rally including hundreds of members of Al-Muhajiroun, a spokesman for the Labour leader has been forced to distance Jezza from the banned group:

“Jeremy addressed a broad-based rally in support of Palestinian rights. It was a public event and he was in no way responsible for the views of all of the thousands of attendees. Jeremy condemns al Muhajiroun in the strongest possible terms.”

A rally at which audience members chanted about gassing Jews was a “broad based rally” says Corbyn’s spokesman. Says it all…

UPDATE: Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has responded to Guido’s revelations: