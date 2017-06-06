Campaign Report: 1 Day to Election Day

If we get Brexit right, we can do great things as a country. Vote for me and my team to deliver a brighter future for everyone and reignite the British spirit.

We will change the funding formula for primary schools and to ensure free school meals for every primary school child.

Tonight we launch our manifesto for young people with a £6 billion infrastructure fund to repair schools across England.

Shut down radical mosques.

Until Donald Trump apologises to Sadiq Khan, he shouldn’t be allowed to have a state visit here.

End austerity, a real Living Wage of over £10, investment in public services, not new nuclear weapons: vote SNP.

The Tories and Labour argue over their police and security record.

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle (4/5) could be in a bit of trouble fron local Chorley Tory girl Caroline Moon (10/11).

Scottish independence voting intention (YouGov): Yes: 38% (-1) No: 50% (+1).