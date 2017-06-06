Banksy Bail Out

The police were investigating Banksy’s stunt:

“We’ve received a number of complaints about an offer of a free Banksy print to people living in six Bristol constituencies in exchange for them voting in a certain way in the forthcoming election and we can confirm we’re investigating the offer. It is a criminal offence under the Representation of the People Act 1983 for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting. Any person participating in an offer to receive a gift is at risk of being prosecuted.”

Still, now he’ll be able to flog them at higher prices now they are contraband. Good capitalist that he is…

June 6, 2017 at 9:06 am



Jeremy Corbyn today:

“I have not changed my mind on shoot-to-kill.”

