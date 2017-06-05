Trump Trolls Khan

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Readers of this site will know that Guido can hardly be described as a defender of Sadiq Khan. But Trump has gone off the reservation – deliberately misrepresenting Khan’s words and then doubling down on his baseless attack on the mayor of the capital city of his closest ally. Imagine if the British PM had behaved in this way towards the New York mayor after 9/11. That sound you can hear is the collective facepalm from the PM’s aides…