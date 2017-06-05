Tories Condemn Corbyn’s Support For Fighters Returning From Syria

Top Tories are lining up to condemn Corbyn after Guido revealed the Labour leader’s opposition to criminalising ISIS supporters and his vote to allow fighters in Syria to return to Britain.

Security minister Ben Wallace says:

“Jeremy Corbyn cannot hide from his record of consistently opposing the powers the police and security services need to keep the United Kingdom safe. For thirty years Corbyn has put his support for Britain’s opponents ahead of national security, yet four days before polling day he cynically wants to fool voters into thinking he will keep Britain safe.”

Tom Tugendhat tells Guido:

“The political opinions expressed by ISIS are beheadings, enslavement and rape in Syria, terrorism and hatred abroad. Why can the man who wants to be Prime Minister not recognise treason when he sees it?”

James Cleverly adds:

“Corbyn has been on the wrong side of every judgment call about national security. Calling Hamas and Hezbollah “friends”, boasting about opposing every piece of counter-terrorism legislation, opposing Trident, questioning the police using lethal force during terrorist attacks, calling for cuts to the armed forces, and now this. I don’t believe he has had a sudden change of heart on national security issues and I doubt anyone else will either.”

Alec Shelbrooke says:

“This is a snippet of the forgiveness for terrorism there would be under a Corbyn government, with cheerleading from the sidelines by a Home Secretary that would rather talk about a haircut than her comments celebrating victory against the British state.”

And Bob Neill blasts:

“This is straight from Hansard. At best crass naivety, at worst a willing apologist… either way unfit to be PM.”

Corbyn has some front calling the Tories weak on defence given he defended the rights of ISIS supporters to come back to Britain…