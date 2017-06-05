Seumas Ordered Corbyn to Spin His Real Views on Defence

Seumas Milne ordered Jeremy Corbyn to spin his real views on defence in order to “close down” criticism in the last few days of the election. In the Mail on Sunday’s recording of Seumas having a loud conversation with Jezza on a train, Labour’s strategy chief says:

“We need to find, I think overnight, without looking defensive of trying to seal down the Trident thing so it doesn’t keep intruding in the next few days… It might be worth thinking in the morning how when you do this thing in Lincoln… then maybe do a clip later where you will be asked about it.  We should maybe find a formula to close it down… We just, I think we just need a form of words.”

Corbyn found that “form of words” in his response to the London Bridge attack:

“I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country. That includes full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did last night, as they did in Westminster in March.”

Corbyn’s overnight conversion on defence is not a reflection of his true views. It was a “formula” conceived by Seumas to fool voters…

June 5, 2017 at 2:38 pm



Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn today:

“I have not changed my mind on shoot-to-kill.”

