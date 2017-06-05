First Photo of London Bridge Attackers

Met statement:

“While formal identification has yet to take place, detectives believe they now know the attackers’ identities. They believe two of the men are Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, east London.

All three men were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, (20.4.90), was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan. Rachid Redouane, 30 (31.7.86) had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth of 31.7.91. Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice…

Khuram Shazad Butt was known to the police and MI5. However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly. The other named man, Rachid Redouane, was not known.”

Butt appeared in a Channel 4 documentary last year posing with a black flag in a London park:

The documentary was called “The Jihadis next door”…

Tags: ,
People: /
June 5, 2017 at 6:11 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn today:

“I have not changed my mind on shoot-to-kill.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour
May on “Naked” Corbyn May on “Naked” Corbyn
Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court
Tory Placards Compare and Contrast Tory Placards Compare and Contrast
Corbyn Attended Terror Conference Corbyn Attended Terror Conference
Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign
Corbyn: Foreign Policy A Cause of Manchester Attack Corbyn: Foreign Policy A Cause of Manchester Attack
Sneering Thornberry Sneering Thornberry
Ministers Wheeled Out to Defend Ditched Care Policy Ministers Wheeled Out to Defend Ditched Care Policy