“Theresa May should be embarassed that police numbers dropped on her watch,” says @HackneyAbbott #SNT pic.twitter.com/8oSG7FaJJK — Sky News Tonight (@SkyNewsTonight) June 5, 2017

Having gone missing for the last few days, Diane Abbott surfaced on Murnaghan tonight, where she failed to remember any of the detail of the Lord Harris report into dealing with terrorism. She wants to be Home Secretary in three days. This is why the Leader’s Office have tried to keep her off the airwaves…