Corbyn, McDonnell & Abbott Voted to Allow ISIS Fighters to Return to Britain

On May 7, 2014 the Home Secretary Theresa May brought forward a bill to deprive those fighting with ISIS of their citizenship. The legislation would allow if

… the Secretary of State is satisfied that the deprivation is conducive to the public good because the person, while having that citizenship status, has conducted him or herself in a manner which is seriously prejudicial to the vital interests of the United Kingdom

… them to be deprived of their citizenship, lose their passport and become stateless. Essentially exiling those fighting for ISIS.

The roll-call above shows who voted to allow terrorist fighters to return to Britain…

Tags:
People:
June 5, 2017 at 12:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn today:

“I have not changed my mind on shoot-to-kill.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM? Could Sinn Fein Make Corbyn PM?
You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral… You Won’t Believe Which Political Site is Most Viral…
Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn And The Tories Won’t Be Worried
Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour Corbyn Self-Destructs on Woman’s Hour
May on “Naked” Corbyn May on “Naked” Corbyn
Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court Feck Off Jolyon: Brexit Challenge Struck Out in Irish High Court
Tory Placards Compare and Contrast Tory Placards Compare and Contrast
Corbyn Attended Terror Conference Corbyn Attended Terror Conference
Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer Corbyn Honoured Munich Killer
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews New Dates for Andrew Neil Interviews
Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign
Corbyn: Foreign Policy A Cause of Manchester Attack Corbyn: Foreign Policy A Cause of Manchester Attack
Sneering Thornberry Sneering Thornberry
Ministers Wheeled Out to Defend Ditched Care Policy Ministers Wheeled Out to Defend Ditched Care Policy