Campaign Report: 3 Days to Go

Strong leadership is vital to keep the UK safe: Theresa May protected counter-terror police budgets as home secretary is providing funding for an uplift in the number of armed officers.

Theresa May cut 19,000 police officers and should resign in the wake of the London Bridge attacks.

The Tories are making wrong choices over police budgets, posturing over web surveillance powers and not putting enough pressure on allies in the Middle East to tackle extremist groups.

Labour must “stop making excuses for Muslims in Britain”.

If we have a Tory government, we’ll hold them to account. If we have a Labour government, we’ll hold their feet to the fire.

Scotland is not immune from terror but unlike other parts of the UK we have also maintained police numbers and increased armed policing.

Westminster voting intention: CON: 45% (-) LAB: 34% (-) LDEM: 8% (-1) UKIP: 5% (-) GRN: 3% (-) (ICM/ 02-04Jun).

Jeremy Corbyn today:

“I have not changed my mind on shoot-to-kill.”

