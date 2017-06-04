VIDEO: Gunshots Fired at London Bridge

Eyewitness video appears to capture moment ‘gunshots’ were fired in #LondonBridge https://t.co/EKF1FDhi1r pic.twitter.com/WPTWVeb0gX
— ITV News (@itvnews) June 3, 2017
PM statement:
“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism. This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events.”
At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents.
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017