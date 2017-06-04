Corbyn Blames May, Uses Slogan to Describe Public Response

This morning Labour accused the Tories of politicising the London attack. Tonight Jeremy Corbyn blamed Theresa May: “You cannot protect the public on the cheap… Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation”. And then used his campaign slogan to describe the public’s response to the attacks: “We saw on the streets of London and Manchester a country that is truly for the many not the few”. Jez also u-turned on his opposition to shoot-to-kill. Campaigning well and truly back under way…

Quote of the Day

Kevin Maguire says cancel Jez’s victory party

“Theresa May and the Conservatives will win the general election. There, I’ve said it. I hate to be a wet blanket on a sunny June day. I know Corbynmania is exciting a lot of decent people. And I’m sorry to put a dampener on anyone who believes the most astonishing triumph in recent British political history is in reach and they need to plan victory parties.

But it’s time for a rude reality check.

I just don’t think Prime Minister Jeremy is going to happen.”

