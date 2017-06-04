Corbyn Blames May, Uses Slogan to Describe Public Response

“You cannot protect the public on the cheap” @jeremycorbyn says, criticising @theresa_may over police funding pic.twitter.com/QMKFnLm92D
— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 4, 2017
This morning Labour accused the Tories of politicising the London attack. Tonight Jeremy Corbyn blamed Theresa May: “You cannot protect the public on the cheap… Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation”. And then used his campaign slogan to describe the public’s response to the attacks: “We saw on the streets of London and Manchester a country that is truly for the many not the few”. Jez also u-turned on his opposition to shoot-to-kill. Campaigning well and truly back under way…