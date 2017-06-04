Alastair Campbell Compares Brexiters to Jihadists

Alastair Campbell tweeted and deleted this earlier:
In a crowded field, the stupidest take of the last 12 hours.
Kevin Maguire says cancel Jez’s victory party…
“Theresa May and the Conservatives will win the general election. There, I’ve said it. I hate to be a wet blanket on a sunny June day. I know Corbynmania is exciting a lot of decent people. And I’m sorry to put a dampener on anyone who believes the most astonishing triumph in recent British political history is in reach and they need to plan victory parties.
But it’s time for a rude reality check.
I just don’t think Prime Minister Jeremy is going to happen.”