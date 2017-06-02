Tory Lead Down 10 to Just 5 Points

The polls aren’t getting any better for the Tories. Ipsos MORI phone poll for the Evening Standard is just out:
Conservatives: 45% (-4)
Labour: 40% (+6)
Lib Dem: 7% (=)
Squeaky bum time…
The polls aren’t getting any better for the Tories. Ipsos MORI phone poll for the Evening Standard is just out:
Conservatives: 45% (-4)
Labour: 40% (+6)
Lib Dem: 7% (=)
Squeaky bum time…
Kevin Maguire says cancel Jez’s victory party…
“Theresa May and the Conservatives will win the general election. There, I’ve said it. I hate to be a wet blanket on a sunny June day. I know Corbynmania is exciting a lot of decent people. And I’m sorry to put a dampener on anyone who believes the most astonishing triumph in recent British political history is in reach and they need to plan victory parties.
But it’s time for a rude reality check.
I just don’t think Prime Minister Jeremy is going to happen.”