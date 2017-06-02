Paul Mason: “Is Theresa May Unwell?”

Paul Mason drops the health bomb on the Daily Politics, asking why Theresa May has failed to turn up to Woman’s Hour and local radio interviews:

“Is there something wrong with her? I think we’re entitled to ask, is she unwell? What’s wrong with her?“

After Owen Jones claimed yesterday that May was dodging local radio stations, senior Corbynistas began to speculate that it is the PM’s health that has caused her to hide away. Worth noting that May is appearing on TV on the Question Time special tonight and there is no evidence behind these Corbynista health slurs. As Mason admits, “They did it with Hillary Clinton” – this is straight out of the Trump playbook…