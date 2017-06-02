May an Analogue Prime Minister in a Digital Age

In the May v May interview in City AM this morning, Theresa May’s answers to Christian May’s quickfire round were revealing:

Hayek or Keynes? “I have one theory which is you have to live within your means.”

Well that is hardly true, is it. May’s manifesto pushed back the never-ending deficit reduction horizon to 2025.

Black cabs or Uber? “Black cabs are a great institution.”

Safety first as ever from the PM. Oh for the the days of Digital Dave’s backing for forward-thinking, freedom and innovation.

Coq D’Argent or Simpson’s Tavern? “Simpson’s Tavern.” When I point out this is Nigel Farage’s favourite City haunt, the PM changes her mind.

Says it all…