Labour MP: ‘People Have More Confidence in Theresa May Than Jeremy Corbyn’

In an extraordinary letter to former Labour voters in her Enfield North constituency Joan Ryan admits that having spoken to many of them she realises they “have more confidence in Theresa May as Prime Minister than they would have in Jeremy Corbyn.” Going on to say “Realistically no one thinks Theresa May will not be Prime Minister, or that she will not have the majority she needs to negotiate Brexit.”

Guido happens to agree with Joan and he has heard other Labour figures say the same in private, it is something else however to say the truth openly in letters to electors. The words of a sitting MP are a reality check to some in the media’s wilder speculation on the prospects for Prime Minister Corbyn…

Download Joan Ryan’s letter in full.